Nigeria
NCDC Lassa fever Situation Report Epi 13: 23 - 29 March, 2020
Attachments
Highlights
In week 13, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 28 cases in week 12, 2020 to 19 cases. These were reported from 8 States (Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi,
Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, and Delta) (Table 3).
Cumulatively from week 1 to week 13, 2020, 185 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.5% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2019 (23.0%).
In total for 2020, 27 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 126 Local Government Areas (Figure 2 and 3).
Of all confirmed cases, 72% are from Edo (32%), Ondo (32%) and Ebonyi (8%) States.
The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 78 years, Median Age: 33 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:1.2 (Figure 4).
The number of suspected cases has significantly increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2019.
No new Healthcare worker were affected in the reporting week 13.