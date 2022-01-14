NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 29 (Epi Week 52: (27 December 2021 to 02 January 2022)

Week 52 Highlights

• Thirty-three states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 6 states reported 46 suspected cases – Gombe (16), Lagos (9), Adamawa (7), Nasarawa (6), Borno (6) and Akwa Ibom (2)

• There was 84% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 52 (46) compared with week 51 (280)

• Gombe (16), Lagos (9) and Adamawa (7) account for 70% of 46 suspected cases reported in week 52

• During the reporting week, 2 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. RDT conducted was from Nasarawa (2). Of this, a total of 1 (50%) was positive

• 1 stool culture was conducted. Stool culture conducted was from Nasarawa (1) Of this, none (0%) was positive

• Of the cases reported, there was no death from eight states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.0%

• No new state reported cases in week 52

• The national multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor and coordinate response across states