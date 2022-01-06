NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 27 (Epi Week 50: 13 December to 19 December 2021)

Week 50 Highlights

• Thirty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 8 states reported 137 suspected cases – Borno (42), Nasarawa (40), Adamawa (21), Kwara (15), Lagos (13), Rivers (2), Ondo (2) and Gombe (2)

• There was 51% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 50 (137) compared with week 49 (277)

• Borno (42), Nasarawa (40) and Adamawa (21) account for 75% of 137 suspected cases reported in week 50

• During the reporting week, 28 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. RDT conducted were from Adamawa (12), Nasarawa (11), Ondo (2), Kwara (2) and Rivers (1). Of this, a total of 17 (61%) were positive

• 52 stool culture was conducted. Stool culture conducted were from Borno (42), Nasarawa (7), Kwara (2) and Rivers (1). Of this, a total of 5 tests (10%) were positive

• Of the cases reported, there were six deaths from eight states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 4.4%

• No new state reported cases in week 50

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response