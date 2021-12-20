NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 25 (Epi Week 49: 06December to 12 December 2021)

Week 49 Highlights

• Thirty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 10 states reported 63 suspected cases - Nasarawa (21), Benue (8), Rivers (8), Bauchi (7), Bayelsa (5), Ondo (4), Katsina (3), Lagos (3), Gombe (2) and Zamfara (2)

• There was 69% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 49 (63) compared with week 48 (201) • Nasarawa (21), Benue (8) and Rivers (8) account for 59% of 63 suspected cases reported in week 49 • During the reporting week, 8 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. RDT conducted were from Benue (3), Ondo (3) and Nasarawa (2). Of this, a total of 2 (25%) were positive

• 4 stool culture was conducted. Stool culture conducted were from Benue (3) and Nasarawa (1). All 4 (0%) were negative.

• Of the cases reported, there were zero death from ten states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.0%

• No new state reported cases in week 49

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response