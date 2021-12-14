Nigeria

NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 25 (Epi Week 48: 29 November to 05 December 2021)

Week 48 Highlights

  • Thirty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara.

  • In the reporting week, 10 states reported 201 suspected cases - Borno (78), Nasarawa (40), Adamawa (27), Bayelsa (25), Osun (9), Gombe (8), Ondo (5), Yobe(4), Taraba (4) and Lagos (1)

