NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 22 (Epi Week 44: 08 November to 14 November 2021)

Week 45 Highlights

• Thirty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 6 states reported 148 suspected cases - Adamawa (95), Gombe (30), Zamfara (12), Taraba (8) and Lagos (3)

• There was 62% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 45 (148) compared with week 44 (392)

• Adamawa (95) and Gombe (30) account for 85% of 148 suspected cases reported in week 45

• During the reporting week, 16 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted. RDT conducted were from Adamawa (15) and Taraba (1). Of this, a total of 15 (94%) were positive by RDT • A total of 4 stool cultures were done in Zamfara (2) and Adamawa (2). All (100%) were positive

• Of the cases reported, there were two deaths from one state reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.4%

• No new state reported cases in week 45

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response