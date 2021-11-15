NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 19 (Epi Week 44: 01 November to 07 November 2021)

Week 44 Highlights

• Thirty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 6 states reported 78 suspected cases - Borno (32), Kebbi (20), Adamawa (19), Cross River (3), Ogun (2) and Oyo (2).

• There was 81% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 44 (78) compared with week 43 (409)

• Borno (32) and Kebbi (20) account for 67% of 78 suspected cases reported in week 44

• During the reporting week, 9 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted. RDT conducted were from Adamawa (5), Kebbi (1), Cross River (1), Ogun (1) and Oyo (1). Of this, a total of 3 (33%) were positive by RDT

• Only 1 stool culture was done in Adamawa and is not positive

• Of the cases reported, there were four deaths from two states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.1%

• No new state reported cases in week 44

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response