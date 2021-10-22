NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 17 (Epi Week 40: 04 October – 10 October 2021)

Week 40 Highlights

• Thirty-one states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 5 states reported 535 suspected cases - Katsina (261), Zamfara (137), Gombe (70), Adamawa (34) and Sokoto (33)

• There was a 50% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 40 (535) compared with week 39 (1063)

• Katsina (261) and Zamfara (137) account for 74.4% of 535 suspected cases reported in week 40

• During the reporting week, 26 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted. RDT conducted were from Zamfara (12), Katsina (9) and Adamawa (5). Of this, a total of 14 (54%) were positive by RDT

• A total of 10 stool cultures were done in Zamfara (10). Of this, none (0%) were positive

• Of the cases reported, there were zero deaths from the five states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.0%

• No new state reported cases in week 40

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response