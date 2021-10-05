NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 15 (Epi Week 38: 20 September–26 September 2021)

Week 38 Highlights

Twenty-eight states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

In the reporting week, 12 states reported 633 suspected cases - Yobe (204), Katsina (92), Niger (72), Kano (57), Borno (45), Zamfara (43), Adamawa (41), Bauchi (28), Kebbi (22), Sokoto (12), Nasarawa (9) and Kaduna (8)

There was a 65% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 38 (633) compared with week 37 (1,825)

Yobe (204), Katsina (92), Niger (72) and Kano (57) account for 67.1% of 633 suspected cases reported in week 38

During the reporting week, 93 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted. RDT conducted were from Katsina (49), Borno (25) and Adamawa (19). Of this, a total of 9 (10%) were positive by RDT

No culture tests were conducted in this week

Of the cases reported, there were five deaths from Katsina (2), Niger (2) and Adamawa (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.8%

No new state reported cases in week 38