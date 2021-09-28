NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 14 (Epi Week 37: 13 September – 19 September 2021)

Week 37 Highlights

• Twenty-eight states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia,

Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa,

Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto,

Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 15 states reported 1,825 suspected cases - Zamfara (524), Bauchi (347),

Yobe (302), Katsina (282), Borno (139), Adamawa (76), Kano (46), Jigawa (22), Kebbi (22), Gombe (22), Sokoto (13), Kaduna (12), Abia (12), Kwara (5) and Taraba (1)

• There was a 38% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 37 (1,825) compared with week 36 (2,955)

• Zamfara (524), Bauchi (347), Yobe (302), Katsina (282) and Borno (139) account for 87.3% of 1825 suspected cases reported in week 37

• During the reporting week, 36 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted. RDT conducted were from Adamawa (18), Kaduna (11), Zamfara (2), Yobe (2), Abia (2) and Kwara (1).

Of this, a total of 21 (58%) were positive by RDT

• A total of 10 Culture tests were conducted in Katsina (6), Adamawa (3) and Kaduna (1). Of this, two (20%) were positive

• Of the cases reported, there were 55 deaths from Zamfara (19), Adamawa (7), Yobe (7), Jigawa (6)

Katsina (5), Borno (5), Kebbi (2), Bauchi (2), and Kwara (2) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 3.0%

• No new state reported cases in week 37 and Rivers was added to reflect the backlog in early reporting

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response