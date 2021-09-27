NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 12 (Epi Week 36: 06 September – 12 September 2021)

Week 36 Highlights

• Twenty-seven states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 13 states reported 1,182 suspected cases - Bauchi (472), Katsina (194), Borno (106), Jigawa (95), Yobe (80), Kaduna (68), Adamawa (63), Sokoto (38), Gombe (34), Abia (13), Taraba (10), Ogun (8) and Niger (1)

• There was a 58% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 36 (1,182) compared with week 35 (1,677)

• Bauchi (472), Katsina (194) and Borno (106) account for 65.3% of 1,182 suspected cases reported in week 36

• During the reporting week, 48 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted. RDT tests conducted were from Gombe (30), Adamawa (11), Katsina (3), Kaduna (2) and Abia (2). Of this, a total of 18 (38%) were positive by RDT

• A total of 10 Culture tests were conducted in Katsina (6), Adamawa (3) and Kaduna (1). Of this, 2 (20%) were positive

• Of the cases reported, there were 23 deaths from Kaduna (6), Adamawa (5), Katsina (4), Gombe (2), Jigawa (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), Ogun (1) and Taraba (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.9%

• Two new states (Abia and Ogun) reported cases in week 36

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response