NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 12 (Epi Week 35: 30 August – 05 September 2021)

Week 35 Highlights

• Twenty-five states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Adamawa,

Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna,

Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara

• In the reporting week, 12 states reported 1,677 suspected cases - Bauchi (566), Katsina (282),

Sokoto (258), Yobe (183), Borno (179), Niger (94), Kaduna (66), Adamawa (34), Gombe (8), Kano (4), Kebbi (2), and Nasarawa (1)

• There was a 58% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 35 (1,667) compared with week 34 (3,992)

• Bauchi (566), Katsina (282) and Sokoto (258) account for 66.3% of 1,667 suspected cases reported in week 35

• During the reporting week, 195 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests were conducted. RDT tests conducted were from Borno (179, results pending), Kaduna (8, 4 positive) and Adamawa (8, 6 positive). A total of 12 Culture tests were conducted in Adamawa (8, 4 positive) and Kaduna (4, 4 positive)

• Of the cases reported, there were 46 deaths from Borno (13), Sokoto (12), Katsina (8), Bauchi (6),

Niger (3), Kaduna (2), Adamawa (1) and Kano (1) states with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.7%

• Two new states (Osun and Ekiti) reported cases though with dates of onset in weeks prior to week

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response