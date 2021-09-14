NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 11 (Epi Week 34: 23 - 29 August 2021)

Highlights

The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response

No new state reported cases in epi week 34

Of the cases reported, there were 48 deaths from Bauchi (10), Kano (7), Katsina (6), Taraba (5), Zamfara (4), Sokoto (4), Borno (4), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2), Kebbi (1), Yobe (1) and Kaduna (1) states with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.8%

Of the suspected cases, there were 32 RDI confirmed cases from Adamawa (11), Katsina (8), Kaduna (7), Borno (4), Taraba (1) and Yobe (1). There were 32 culture confirmed cases from Yobe (12), Adamawa (11), Katsina (8) and Borno (1)

Twenty-three states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT

Epi-Summary

As at 2" September 2021, a total of 65,145 suspected cases including 2,141 deaths (CFR 3.3%) have been reported from 23 states and FCT in 2021

There was a 62% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 33 (2,127) compared with week 32 (3,098)

Bauchi (855), Katsina (396) and Kano (306) account for 73.2% of 2,127 suspected cases reported in week 34

Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5 - 14 years is the most affected age group for both male and female