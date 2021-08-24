Nigeria
NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 09 (Epi Week 32: 9 – 15 August 2021)
Attachments
Highlights
Twenty-three states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT
In the reporting week, 14 states reported 2,984 suspected cases - Bauchi (1,306), Jigawa (714), Kebbi (325), Katsina (173), Yobe (164), Sokoto (101), Zamfara (57), Adamawa (44), Kano (36), Niger (33), Nasarawa (20), Borno (7), FCT (3) and Plateau (1). Of this, there were 19 confirmed cases from Yobe (16) and Adamawa (3)
In addition, there were 72 deaths from Bauchi (21), Jigawa (17), Kebbi (14), Katsina (7), Kano (3), Yobe (3), Sokoto (1), Nasarawa (1) and Adamawa (1) states. National CFR is 3.7%
No new state reported cases in epi week 32
The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response
Epi-Summary
Asat 15" August 2021, a total of 47,603 suspected cases including 1,768 deaths (CFR 3.7%) have been reported from 23 states and FCT in 2021.
There was a 21% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 32 (2,984) compared with week 31 (3,781).
Bauchi (1,306), Jigawa (714) and Kebbi (325) account for 78.6% of 2,984 suspected cases reported in week 32.
Ofthe suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5 - 14 years is the most affected age group for both male and female.
Ofall suspected cases, 51% are males and 49% are females
Since the beginning of the year, a total of 1,999 samples have been collected with positive cases as follows - 314 RDT positive only; 113 culture positive. The test positivity rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture is 5.7%