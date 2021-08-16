NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 06 (Epi Week 31:2nd August–8th August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Twenty-three states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT

In the reporting week, ten states reported 774 suspected cases - Zamfara (218), Jigawa (136), Kebbi (100), Niger (99), Katsina (97), Yobe (60), Sokoto (43), Kano (15), Kogi (4) and Adamawa (2). Of this,

there were 16 confirmed cases from Yobe (14), Niger (1) and Kebbi (1) There were 30 deaths from Niger (10), Katsina (8), Jigawa (6), Kebbi (2), Kogi (2), Sokoto (1) and Zamfara (1) States with CFR of 3.9%

No new state reported cases in epi week 31

A total of 770 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 34% decrease compared to 1,162 suspected cases recorded in week 30