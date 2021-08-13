NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 06 (Epi Week 30: 26th July – 1st August 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Twenty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue,

Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno and FCT

• In the reporting week, seven states and FCT reported 1,162 suspected cases - Bauchi (773),

Niger (183), Katsina (120), FCT (64), Jigawa (13), Kano (4), Borno (4) and Adamawa (1). Of this, there were two confirmed cases from FCT

• There were 30 deaths from Bauchi (11), Katsina (10), Niger (6), FCT (2) and Jigawa (1) states with CFR of 2.6%

• No new state reported cases in epi week 30

• A total of 1,162 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 44% decrease compared to 2,082 suspected cases recorded in week 29

• The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response