NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 06 (Epi Week 29: 19th July–25th July 2021)

DATA AS REPORTED AND ACCURATE BY NCDC AS AT MIDNIGHT 25th JULY 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Twenty-two states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno and FCT

In the reporting week, eight states reported 650 suspected cases - Bauchi (280), Jigawa (201), Kano (71), Zamfara (35), Enugu (30), Katsina (20), Borno (11) and Adamawa (2). Of this, there was no confirmed case reported

There were 7 deaths from Jigawa (4) and Zamfara (3) states with CFR 1.1%

Four new states (Adamawa, Borno, Enugu and Katsina) reported cases in epi week 29

A total of 650 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 60% decrease compared to 1634 suspected cases recorded in week 28

The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response