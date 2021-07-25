Nigeria
NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 04 (Epi week 27: 5 - 11 July 2021)
HIGHLIGHTS
Eighteen states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara and FCT
In the reporting week, eight states and FCT reported 1,885 suspected cases - Bauchi (1,364), Kano (231), Jigawa (99), Niger (70), Plateau (42), Zamfara (35), Kaduna (17), Kwara (14) and FCT (13). Of this, there were seventeen RDT confirmed cases from Kwara (12), Plateau (3) and Kaduna (2)States
There were 31 deaths from four states with CFR1.6%
One new state – Kwara - reported cases in epi week 27
A total of 1,885 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 1.1% increase compared to the number of suspected cases recorded in week 26
A total of 31 deaths were recorded in the last one week, with no increase compared to the previous week
The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response