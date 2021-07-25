NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 03 (Epi week 26: 28 June - 4 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Seventeen states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe and FCT

In the reporting week, six states and FCT reported 1,864 suspected cases - Bauchi (1,296), Kano (210), Niger (39), Plateau (22), Zamfara (74), Jigawa (222) and FCT (1). Of this, there were four RDT confirmed cases from Jigawa (3) and Yobe (1) States, 31 deaths with CFR 1.7%

Two new states – Jigawa and Yobe States – reported cases in epi week 26

A total of 1,864 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 4.4% increase compared to the number of suspected cases recorded in week 25

A total of 31 deaths were recorded in the last one week, representing a 94% increase compared to the previous week