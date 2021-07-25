NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 02 (Epi week 25: 21- 27 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Fifteen states +FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River Nasarawa, Niger and FCT

In the reporting week, six states reported 1,786 suspected cases - Bauchi (1,239), Kano, (362), Niger (62), Plateau (9), Zamfara (55) and Kaduna (59), 3RDT confirmed from Niger State and 16 deaths with CFR0.86%

One new state – Niger State – reported cases in epi week 25

A total of 1,786 suspected cases were recorded this week representing a 1.7% increase compared to the number of suspected cases recorded in week 24

Of the reported cases, 12 samples were tested with 3RDT positive from Niger state

A total of 16 deaths were recorded in the last one week, representing a 20% decrease compared to the previous week