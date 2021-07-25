Nigeria

NCDC Cholera Situation Report Weekly Epidemiological Report 02 (Epi week 25: 21- 27 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fifteen states +FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River Nasarawa, Niger and FCT

  • In the reporting week, six states reported 1,786 suspected cases - Bauchi (1,239), Kano, (362), Niger (62), Plateau (9), Zamfara (55) and Kaduna (59), 3RDT confirmed from Niger State and 16 deaths with CFR0.86%

  • One new state – Niger State – reported cases in epi week 25

  • A total of 1,786 suspected cases were recorded this week representing a 1.7% increase compared to the number of suspected cases recorded in week 24

  • Of the reported cases, 12 samples were tested with 3RDT positive from Niger state

  • A total of 16 deaths were recorded in the last one week, representing a 20% decrease compared to the previous week

  • The national multi-sectoral EOC activated at level 02 continues to coordinate the national response

