NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 09 Epi Week 40 - 43: (3 - 30 October 2022)

Week 43 Highlights
- Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara
- In the reporting month,7 states reported 5304 suspected cases – Borno (4920), Yobe (191), Gombe (93), Sokoto (81), Taraba (11), Bauchi (6) and Adamawa (2)
- There was 28% increase in the number of new suspected cases in October Epi week 40 - 43 (5304) compared with September Epi week 36 – 39 (4153)
- In the reporting week, Borno (514) and Yobe (2) reported 516 suspected cases
- Borno, and Yobe states account for 100% of 516 suspected cases reported in week 43
- During the reporting week, two Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted in Borno 1 (100% positive) and Yobe 1(0% positive)
- One stool culture test was conducted from Borno state, 1(100% positive) reporting in epi week 43
- Of the cases reported, there was 1 death with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.2%
- No new state reported cases in week 43
- National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states