NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 08 Epi Week 36 - 39: (5 September to 2 October 2022)

Week 39 Highlights
Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara
In the reporting month,9 states reported 4153 suspected cases – Borno (2626), Yobe(718), Gombe (317), Zamfara (212), Bauchi (119), Jigawa (95), Sokoto (47), Katsina (16) andAdamawa(3) There was 42% increase in the number of new suspected cases in September Epi week36- 39(4153) compared with August Epi week 31 – 35 (2428) In the reporting week, Borno (883), Gombe (97), Bauchi (15) Yobe (8) and Sokoto (3) reported1006suspected cases
Borno, and Gombe states account for 97% of 1006 suspected cases reported in week 39 During the reporting week, No Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted
No stool culture test was conducted from all states reporting in epi week 39
Of the cases reported, there were 19 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.9% No new state reported cases in week 39
National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states
Cumulative Epi-Summary
As of 2 nd October 2022, a total of 10,745 suspected cases including 256 deaths (CFR2.4%) have been reported from 31 states in 2022
Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group 5 -14 years is themost affected age group for male and female
Of all suspected cases, 48% are males and 52% are females
Eleven states – Borno (3663 cases), Yobe (1632 cases), Katsina (767 cases), Taraba(675cases), Cross River (649 cases), Gombe (470 cases), Jigawa (417 cases) and Bauchi (304cases) account for 86% of all cumulative cases
Fifteen LGAs across six states Yobe (4), Borno (4), Taraba (3), Cross River (2), Gombe(1) and Zamfara (1), reported more than 100 cases each this year