NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 08 Epi Week 36 - 39: (5 September to 2 October 2022)

Week 39 Highlights

Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara

In the reporting month,9 states reported 4153 suspected cases – Borno (2626), Yobe(718), Gombe (317), Zamfara (212), Bauchi (119), Jigawa (95), Sokoto (47), Katsina (16) andAdamawa(3)  There was 42% increase in the number of new suspected cases in September Epi week36- 39(4153) compared with August Epi week 31 – 35 (2428)  In the reporting week, Borno (883), Gombe (97), Bauchi (15) Yobe (8) and Sokoto (3) reported1006suspected cases

Borno, and Gombe states account for 97% of 1006 suspected cases reported in week 39 During the reporting week, No Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted

No stool culture test was conducted from all states reporting in epi week 39

Of the cases reported, there were 19 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.9% No new state reported cases in week 39