NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 07 Epi Week 31-35: (1 August to 4 September 2022)

Week 35 Highlights

• Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa,

Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers,

Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara

• In the reporting month,11 states reported 1677 suspected cases – Yobe (853), Borno (333), Jigawa (247), Gombe (133), Borno (160), Ekiti (1), Gombe (3), Jigawa (4), Kaduna (14), Kano (171), Katsina (115), Kebbi (1), Plateau (11), Sokoto (12), Yobe (4) and Zamfara (11)

• There was 58% increase in the number of new suspected cases in August Epi week 31 - 35 (1677) compared with July Epi week 27 – 30 (705)

• In the reporting week, Yobe (285), Jigawa (69), Gombe (69), Borno (47) and Adamawa (9) reported 478 suspected cases

• Borno, Yobe, Jigawa and Gombe states account for 98% of 478 suspected cases reported in week 35

• During the reporting week, only 55 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Yobe 12(92%), Borno 10(90%), Jigawa 16(44), Adamawa 4(75%) and Gombe 13(69%) positive

• 6 stool culture test was conducted from Yobe 1(100%) and Jigawa 5 (100%) positive

• Of the cases reported, there were 6 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.3%

• No new state reported cases in week 30

• National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states