NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 07 Epi Week 27-30: (4 July to 31 July 2022)

Week 30 Highlights

• Thirty-one states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa,

Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers,

Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara

• In the reporting month,16 states reported 575 suspected cases – Abia (1), Bauchi (62), Bayelsa (4),

Benue (1), Borno (160), Ekiti (1), Gombe (3), Jigawa (4), Kaduna (14), Kano (171), Katsina (115),

Kebbi (1), Plateau (11), Sokoto (12), Yobe (4) and Zamfara (11)

• There was 18% increase in the number of new suspected cases in July Epi week 27 - 30 (575) compared with June Epi week 22 – 26 (473)

• In the reporting week, Bauchi (15), Borno (94), Kaduna (1), Kano (30), katsina (23), Yobe (3) and Zamfara (9) reported 175 suspected cases

• Borno, Bauchi, Kano and Katsina states account for 93% of 175 suspected cases reported in week 30

• During the reporting week, only 1 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Borno (100%) positive

• 105 stool culture test was conducted from Bauchi 6 (17%), Borno 94 (0%) Kano 2 (0%), katsina 2(0%) and Yobe 1 (0%) positive

• Of the cases reported, there were 10 deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.7%

• No new state reported cases in week 30

• National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states