NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 05 Epi Week 18-21: (2 May to 29 May 2022)

Week 21 Highlights

Thirty states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara

In the reporting month, 8 states reported 137 suspected cases – Anambra (2), Gombe (1), Imo (3), Kaduna (4), Kano (68), Niger (1), Plateau (22) and Taraba (36)

There was 60% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in May Epi week 18 - 21 (137) compared with April Epi week 13 – 17 (342)

In the reporting week, Imo (1), Kano (17) and Plateau (3) reported 21 suspected cases

Kano state account for 17(81%) of 21 suspected cases reported in week 21

During the reporting week, only 3 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Imo 1 (0%) and Plateau 2 (0%) positive

No stool culture was conducted from states reporting

Of the cases reported, there was one death from Kano state with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 4.8%

No new state reported cases in week 21