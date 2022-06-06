NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 04 (Epi Week 13-17: (28 March to 1 May 2022)

Week 17 Highlights

• Sixteen states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Bomo, Cross River, Katsina, kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ondo, Rivers, Taraba and Zamfara

• In the reporting month, 2 states reported 342 suspected cases - Cross River (24) and Taraba (319)

• There was 180% Increase In the number of new suspected cases in April Epi week 13 -17 (342) compared with March Epi week 10 - 12 (122)

• In the reporting week, Taraba state reported 79 suspected cases

• Taraba state account for 100% of 79 suspected cases reported in week 17

• During the reporting week, only 28 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Taraba and 23 (82%) positive