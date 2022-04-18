NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 02 (Epi Week 1-8: (06 February to 27 February 2022)

Week 08 Highlights

Twelve states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers, Taraba and Zamfara

In the reporting week, 2 states reported 2 suspected cases – Nasarawa (1) and Rivers (1)

There was 33% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 07 (3) compared with week 8 (2)

Nasarawa and Rivers states account for 100% of 2 suspected cases reported in week 08

During the reporting week, only 1Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Nasarawa. This was positive-1(100%)

No stool culture was conducted

Of the cases reported, there was no death from the two states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.0%

No new state reported cases in week 08