Nigeria

NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 02 (Epi Week 1-8: (06 February to 27 February 2022)

Week 08 Highlights

  • Twelve states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Rivers, Taraba and Zamfara

  • In the reporting week, 2 states reported 2 suspected cases – Nasarawa (1) and Rivers (1)

  • There was 33% decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 07 (3) compared with week 8 (2)

  • Nasarawa and Rivers states account for 100% of 2 suspected cases reported in week 08

  • During the reporting week, only 1Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. The RDT conducted was from Nasarawa. This was positive-1(100%)

  • No stool culture was conducted

  • Of the cases reported, there was no death from the two states reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.0%

  • No new state reported cases in week 08

  • National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states

