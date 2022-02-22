Nigeria
NCDC Cholera Situation Report Monthly Epidemiological Report 01 (Epi Week 1-4: (03 January to 30 January 2022)
Attachments
Week 04 Highlights
• Ten states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Kwara, Lagos, Taraba and Zamfara
• In the reporting week, 2 states reported 50 suspected cases - Taraba (35) and Bayelsa (15)
• There was 49% decrease In the number of new suspected cases in week 03 (98) compared with week 04 (50)
• Taraba state with 35 account for 70% of 50 suspected cases reported in week 04
• During the reporting week, 7 Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) was conducted. RDT conducted was from Taraba (6) and Bayelsa (1). Of this, a total of 3 (43%) were positive
• 1 stool culture was conducted. Stool culture conducted was from Bayelsa (1). Of this, none (0%) was positive
• Of the cases reported, there was 2 deaths from one state reporting with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 4.0%
• One new state reported cases in week 04
• National Multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across states