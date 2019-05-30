NCDC 2019 Measles Outbreak in Nigeria, May 18, 2019

Highlights

• This is the 9th situation report since an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated

• The multi-agency National Measles EOC is monitoring and coordinating response activities across the States

• At epi week 19, 2029 suspected cases of Measles were recorded in 36 states with 2 deaths (CFR 0.1%)

• Borno (989), 'lobe (372) and Katsina (301) states account for up to 79.7% of the cases reported in week 19 of 2019

• Between epi weeks 1 and 17, 2019, a total of 28,796 suspected cases have been recorded from 660 LGAs in 36 states and FCT with 89 deaths (CFR = 0.31%)

• Out of the 6394 samples collected, 5976 were tested, and 1423 were IgM positive for Measles (confirmed)

• Phase II reactive vaccination ongoing in 13 LGAs in Borno State

• Media messages have been developed and disseminated across social and conventional media

• Measles case management quick guide has been developed, printed and distributed to across most affected states