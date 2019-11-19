National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (October, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

The national multi-agency Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at NCDC is coordinating preparedness and response in all States

Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMOH) is leading the outbreak response with support from partners

Cases reported from Adamawa are on decline with no deaths since Epi Week 31.

Ongoing outbreak in Adamawa State since Epi-week 19 of 2019

New suspected cases of cholera reported in Lagos State on 31st October. 2019: State Ministry of Health (SMoH) currently carrying out investigations

EPI-Summary

A total of 35 new suspected cases were reported from Adamawa State with no new death in October

There is a 38% decline in cases reported in Adamawa in October 2019 compared to September 2019

Twenty-eight samples were collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit. Of the samples tested, 14 were positive

As at 31st October, 2019, a total of 1583 suspected cases, xx confirmed cases and 22 deaths among suspected cases(CFR = 1.38%) have been reported from seven States (Adamawa, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Delta, Kano, Katsina and Plateau) since the beginning of 2019

Of the confirmed cases, xx were RDT positive and xx were confirmed through stool culture

Of the suspected cases, 33.3% are aged 1 - 4 years