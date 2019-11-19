National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (October, 2019)
HIGHLIGHTS
New suspected cases of cholera reported in Lagos State on 31st October. 2019: State Ministry of Health (SMoH) currently carrying out investigations
Ongoing outbreak in Adamawa State since Epi-week 19 of 2019
Cases reported from Adamawa are on decline with no deaths since Epi Week 31.
Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMOH) is leading the outbreak response with support from partners
The national multi-agency Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at NCDC is coordinating preparedness and response in all States
EPI-Summary
A total of 35 new suspected cases were reported from Adamawa State with no new death in October
There is a 38% decline in cases reported in Adamawa in October 2019 compared to September 2019
Twenty-eight samples were collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit. Of the samples tested, 14 were positive
As at 31st October, 2019, a total of 1583 suspected cases, xx confirmed cases and 22 deaths among suspected cases(CFR = 1.38%) have been reported from seven States (Adamawa, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Delta, Kano, Katsina and Plateau) since the beginning of 2019
Of the confirmed cases, xx were RDT positive and xx were confirmed through stool culture
Of the suspected cases, 33.3% are aged 1 - 4 years
Among all suspected cases, 56.3% female and 43.7% male have been affected