19 Nov 2019

National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (October, 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.08 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New suspected cases of cholera reported in Lagos State on 31st October. 2019: State Ministry of Health (SMoH) currently carrying out investigations

  • Ongoing outbreak in Adamawa State since Epi-week 19 of 2019

  • Cases reported from Adamawa are on decline with no deaths since Epi Week 31.

  • Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMOH) is leading the outbreak response with support from partners

  • The national multi-agency Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at NCDC is coordinating preparedness and response in all States

EPI-Summary

  • A total of 35 new suspected cases were reported from Adamawa State with no new death in October

  • There is a 38% decline in cases reported in Adamawa in October 2019 compared to September 2019

  • Twenty-eight samples were collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kit. Of the samples tested, 14 were positive

  • As at 31st October, 2019, a total of 1583 suspected cases, xx confirmed cases and 22 deaths among suspected cases(CFR = 1.38%) have been reported from seven States (Adamawa, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Delta, Kano, Katsina and Plateau) since the beginning of 2019

  • Of the confirmed cases, xx were RDT positive and xx were confirmed through stool culture

  • Of the suspected cases, 33.3% are aged 1 - 4 years

  • Among all suspected cases, 56.3% female and 43.7% male have been affected

