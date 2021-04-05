Nigeria
National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (March, 2021)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Eight states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto and Nasarawa
The national multi-agency cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor the NATIONAL situation
Epi-Summary
As at March 28th , 2021, a total of 1,746 suspected cases including 50 deaths (CFR = 2.9%) have been reported from eight states (Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto and Nasarawa) since the beginning of 2021
Of the confirmed cases, 63.2% are aged 5 - 14 years
Of all suspected cases, 48% are females and 52% are males
There has been a gradual increase in the number of new casesin the last two weeks. Zamfara State accounts for about 100% of cases reported in the last two weeks
A total of 75 samples were collected of which 49 were positive (38 RDT and 11 culture). The test positivity rate (TPR) for laboratory confirmation by culture is 14.7%