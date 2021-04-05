National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (March, 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The national multi-agency cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor the NATIONAL situation

Eight states have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto and Nasarawa

Epi-Summary

As at March 28th , 2021, a total of 1,746 suspected cases including 50 deaths (CFR = 2.9%) have been reported from eight states (Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto and Nasarawa) since the beginning of 2021

Of the confirmed cases, 63.2% are aged 5 - 14 years

Of all suspected cases, 48% are females and 52% are males

There has been a gradual increase in the number of new casesin the last two weeks. Zamfara State accounts for about 100% of cases reported in the last two weeks