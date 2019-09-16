16 Sep 2019

National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (30th June, 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Active transmission of Cholera is ongoing in three states (Kano, Bayelsa and Adamawa) since week one, 2019. Cases in Bayelsa state have been on a decline in the last three weeks.

  • This is the period of the year with an increased risk of cholera across the country.

  • The Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMOH) declared an outbreak of cholera on 18th June, 2019 in three LGAs of the state. Since the declaration of an outbreak, a total of 145 suspected cases have been reported with one death; the state team is leading response activities

  • A National Rapid Response Team (RRT) was deployed by NCDC to support Adamawa state

  • The national multi-agency Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) at NCDC is coordinating preparedness and response in all states

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.