National Monthly Update for Cholera in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report (30th June, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

Active transmission of Cholera is ongoing in three states (Kano, Bayelsa and Adamawa) since week one, 2019. Cases in Bayelsa state have been on a decline in the last three weeks.

This is the period of the year with an increased risk of cholera across the country.

The Adamawa State Ministry of Health (SMOH) declared an outbreak of cholera on 18th June, 2019 in three LGAs of the state. Since the declaration of an outbreak, a total of 145 suspected cases have been reported with one death; the state team is leading response activities

A National Rapid Response Team (RRT) was deployed by NCDC to support Adamawa state