28 Sep 2018

National Emergency Management Agency 2018 Floods – Situation Report No 3 (26 September 2018)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

KEY FIGURES

12 states affected

4 states are declared under National Disaster

8 states are under red alert

87 LGAs affected

826,403 people affected

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since late August, heavy rains across Nigeria have caused large-scale flooding that has already impacted 826,403 people. However, numbers are expected to rise further as assessments are still ongoing in some states.

In total, 87 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 10 states have been affected by severe flooding while data is still being collated in 2 other states.

On 17 September, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) declared a national disaster in the four worst-affected States (Anambra, Delta, Kogi and Niger) and is leading the overall national response. Five National and Territorial Emergency Operating Centers (EOCs) have been activated, each covering between two and three states, to facilitate the response and collect information on critical gaps and needs.

The EOCs are providing reports daily on the situation in the different states. NEMA will continue to update this report as the situation evolves and assessments continue in the field.

