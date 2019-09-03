Naija News - Special Report - Issue14 - August, 2019

USAID ADMINISTRATOR VISITS NIGERIA:

From August 22-24, USAID Administrator Mark Green visited Nigeria and met with religious leaders to better understand interfaith peace building efforts and validate the critical role interfaith leaders play in mitigating violence in their communities. These conflicts, often caused by disputes over access and distribution of resources are exacerbated by rapid population growth, urbanization, and climate change, among other factors. He also met with the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo to discuss these ongoing humanitarian and development issues. The following day, Administrator Green visited Igu township, north of Abuja, where he commended local leaders for building upon USAID assistance to help maintain peace, stability, and religious tolerance in their communities. He also exchanged ideas and lessons learned with women micro-entrepreneurs, youth leaders, and smallholder farmers, who benefited from the Feed the Future Nigeria Livelihoods Project. The five-year program helped vulnerable families diversify their income sources and produce foodstuffs that improved nutrition in the region. Finally, Administrator Green met with regional stakeholders to discuss USAID's support for conflict resolution and other peaceful mitigation strategies, as it relates to farmerpastoralist conflict in Nigeria's Middle Belt.

Throughout his visit, Administrator Green emphasized USAID's commitment to partnering with the Government and people of Nigeria as they advance towards a self-reliant future. In his meeting with the Vice President, Administrator Green reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to working collaboratively with the Nigerian government to advance shared objectives, and highlighted the United States' substantial humanitarian assistance for Nigeria's conflict-stricken regions in the northeast. Vice President Osinbajo expressed gratitude for the United States' commitment, and noted that he looked forward to partnering more closely on education and renewable energy. Administrator Green commended Vice President Osinbajo for promoting compulsory education in Nigeria for both boys and girls, saying that education is vital to curbing extremism.