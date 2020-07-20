Naija News - Special Report - Issue 18 - July 2020

U.S. Responds to COVID-19

As the global COVID-19 pandemic persists,

USAID programs continue virtually as staff continue to work from home both in the United States and Nigeria.

As of July, the United States provided $1.5 billion in COVID-related assistance from USAID and the State Department, including more than $363 million in Africa alone.

In Nigeria, the United States has committed $56.1 million in new funding since the global outbreak began.

This includes providing state-of-the-art ventilators, improving public health education, protecting healthcare workers, strengthening laboratory systems, supporting disease surveillance, and boosting rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries around the world.

U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard noted much of assistance provided to build the Nigerian structures, systems and practices turns out to be very directly transferable during the COVID epidemic.” Some 61 U.S. embassy staff members, including ten from USAID, have put their technical expertise to work by providing support to the Presidential Task Force and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in all five pillars of the country’s response.