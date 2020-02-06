06 Feb 2020

Naija News - Special Report - Issue 17 - February 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 06 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (649.57 KB)

New Regional Trade Hub Grants to Leverage Investment $300 Million

On January 28, USAID launched the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub activity designed to spark economic growth, generate and modernize agriculture production in Nigeria and in the region.

Over five years, the Trade Hub will administer $60 million in co-investment funds to attract private-sector investment of $300 million across West Africa.

Through a market-based approach, the activity will improve companies’ abilities to expand businesses, increase productivity, and create jobs that build on the talents of West Africa’s growing youth population. It will improve business operations and capacity to tap into export markets to expand business with U.S. and international companies, and create 40,000 new jobs, more than half for women and youth. “Nigeria represents a land of opportunity for private investment,” said U.S.
Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard. “The Trade Hub will improve ease of doing agricultural business and facilitate access to private capital so businesses can scale up.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.