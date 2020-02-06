Naija News - Special Report - Issue 17 - February 2020

New Regional Trade Hub Grants to Leverage Investment $300 Million

On January 28, USAID launched the West Africa Trade and Investment Hub activity designed to spark economic growth, generate and modernize agriculture production in Nigeria and in the region.

Over five years, the Trade Hub will administer $60 million in co-investment funds to attract private-sector investment of $300 million across West Africa.

Through a market-based approach, the activity will improve companies’ abilities to expand businesses, increase productivity, and create jobs that build on the talents of West Africa’s growing youth population. It will improve business operations and capacity to tap into export markets to expand business with U.S. and international companies, and create 40,000 new jobs, more than half for women and youth. “Nigeria represents a land of opportunity for private investment,” said U.S.

Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard. “The Trade Hub will improve ease of doing agricultural business and facilitate access to private capital so businesses can scale up.”