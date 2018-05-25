Muna Garage El Badawe Temporary Formally-Managed Settlement, Jere LGA Action Points, Shelter Site Plan and Decongestion Standard Operating Procedures I December 2016

I. Summary

The present document spells out the action plan for the re-organisation of the temporary self-settled settlement of Muna Garage El Badawe (DTM SSID BO_S047, coordinates 11.87271, 13.25129) located in the outskirts of the metropolitan area of the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.

With a current population of over 17,000 individuals and settled area of 397,000 m2, the Muna Garage El Badawe settlement is very congested and exposed to risks of fire outbreaks and present sanitation issues, low delivery of services, floods and insecurity. Given the limited space available to re-organise the spontaneous settlement, the present configuration of shelters focuses on mitigating measures rather than overall solutions for the resident population, in view of lack of land available to relocate the camp residents in a more suitable place.

As the year 2016 ends and 2017 begins, the dry season in the North East of Nigeria is now fast approaching, the limited space between shelters and the highly flammable materials used by the displaced population to build their shelters, make fire outbreak the most probable and important risk that needs to be addressed. This document summarises the site plan to be used in re-organising the shelters, the actions points to be implemented and the Standard Operating Procedures to achieve it.