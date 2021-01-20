Multi-Sectoral Needs and COVID-19 Vulnerability of Host Communities in Northeast Nigeria, Mafa LGA, Borno State. Round II (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 60% of Northeast Nigeria’s estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside out of camp, in host communities. Due in part to their dispersion over large geographic areas, displaced populations residing in host communities can be more difficult to identify, access, and target than those in camps. As a subset of host communities, informal sites and settlements (ISETs) are particularly vulnerable. Residents of ISETs live in hyper-dense areas characterized by extreme poverty and marginalization, with limited access to basic services, and are often not receiving humanitarian assistance.1 In order to design and implement effective assistance to support vulnerable populations residing in out-of-camp settings, humanitarian and government actors rely on detailed and up to date information on host communities and ISETs, including their whereabouts, demographics, priority needs, and assistance preferences.

To help inform this response, REACH conduded a multi-sectoral needs assessment to provide evidence-based information on the needs of displaced and non-displaced households residing in host communities. Findings presented here are based on 1,109 household surveys with 558 displaced and 551 non-displaced households in 49 host community settlements across 6 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, and 147 key informant interviews with community representatives of various population groups who reported at the community-level.2 In Mafa LGA, REACH interviewed 171 households (88 displaced, and 83 non-displaced), as well as 15 key informants across 5 host community settlements. Household-level findings are representative at the LGA-level for displaced and non-displaced households residing in identified host community settlements with 90% confidence and a +/- 10% margin of error; findings related to a subset have a lower level of confidence and a wider margin of error and should be considered indicative only. All interviews were conducted face-to-face between November 8 and November 20, 2020.3 For more information on the methodology and limitations see page 7.

KEY FINDINGS

The estimated number of displaced households residing within host communities in Mafa is relatively small compared to other assessed areas (460 households), and while the majority of both displaced and non-displaced households reported having received assistance in the 30 days prior to data collection (69% and 68% respectively), populations nevertheless reflect high needs across a number of sectors.

• The overwhelming majority of households - 99% of both displaced and non-displaced households - reported food as a primary need.

• Approximately 1 in 3 displaced households and 1 in 3 non-displaced households reported food assistance as their primary means of obtaining food.

• Approximatey half of displaced and non-displaced households reported not having access to sufficient water to meet their daily needs, and just under one third of displaced households and non-displaced households reported a travel time of 30 minutes or more to collect water.

• Among households reporting a school aged child in the home, 30% of displaced households and 21% of nondisplaced households reported that at least one male school aged child was not attending formal education, and 33% of displaced households and 21% of nondisplaced households reported that at least one female child was not attending formal education.