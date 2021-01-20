Multi-Sectoral Needs and COVID-19 Vulnerability of Host Communities in Northeast Nigeria, Biu LGA, Borno State. Round II (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 60% of Northeast Nigeria’s estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside out of camp, in host communities. Due in part to their dispersion over large geographic areas, displaced populations residing in host communities can be more difficult to identify, access, and target than those in camps. As a subset of host communities, informal sites and settlements (ISETs) are particularly vulnerable. Residents of ISETs live in hyper-dense areas characterized by extreme poverty and marginalization, with limited access to basic services, and are often not receiving humanitarian assistance.1 In order to design and implement effective assistance to support vulnerable populations residing in out-of-camp settings, humanitarian and government actors rely on detailed and up to date information on host communities and ISETs, including their whereabouts, demographics, priority needs, and assistance preferences.

To help inform this response, REACH conduded a multi-sectoral needs assessment to provide evidence-based information on the needs of displaced and non-displaced households residing in host communities. Findings are based on 1,109 household surveys with 558 displaced and 551 non-displaced households in 49 host community settlements across 6 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, and 147 key informant interviews with community representatives of various population groups who reported at the community-level.2 In Biu LGA, REACH interviewed 225 households (113 displaced, and 112 non-displaced), as well as 27 key informants across 9 host community settlements. Household-level findings are representative at the LGA-level for displaced and non-displaced households residing in identified host community settlements with 90% confidence and a +/- 10% margin of error; findings related to a subset have a lower level of confidence and a wider margin of error and should be considered indicative only. All interviews were conducted face-to-face between November 8 and November 20, 2020.3 For more information on methodology and limitations see page 7.

KEY FINDINGS

• The majority of displaced households (72%) reported renting their current accomodation, including the 44% of displaced households that reported being hosted by another household, of which 65% reported paying rent to their host. The overwhelming majority (97%) of displaced households reported residing in either a masonry structure or a mud brick structure.

• Of households that reported renting or owning their place of dwelling, 58% of displaced households and 43% of non-displaced households reported having no form of documentation demonstrating housing tenure.

• While 41% of displaced households and 44% of nondisplaced households reported having lost their main source of income since April 2020 (around the same time as COVID-19 related lockdowns), no displaced households and 1% of non-displaced households reported having earned no income in the 30 days prior to data collection.

• High proportions of both internally displaced and nondisplaced households reported having debt (80% and 69% respectively) at the time of data collection.

• Nearly one in five (17%) displaced households and one in five (17%) non-displaced households reported insufficient access to water to meet the daily needs of the household, while 7% and 9% of households, respectively, reported insufficient access drinking water.