Multi-Sectoral Needs and COVID-19 Vulnerability of Host Communities in Northeast Nigeria, Dikwa LGA, Borno State. Round II (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 60% of Northeast Nigeria’s estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside out of camp, in host communities. Due in part to their dispersion over large geographic areas, displaced populations residing in host communities can be more difficult to identify, access, and target than those in camps. As a subset of host communities, informal sites and settlements (ISETs) are particularly vulnerable. Residents of ISETs live in hyper-dense areas characterized by extreme poverty and marginalization, with limited access to basic services, and are often not receiving humanitarian assistance.1 In order to design and implement effective assistance to support vulnerable populations residing in out-of-camp settings, humanitarian and government actors rely on detailed and up to date information on host communities and ISETs, including their whereabouts, demographics, priority needs, and assistance preferences.

To help inform this response, REACH conduded a multi-sectoral needs assessment to provide evidence-based information on the needs of displaced and non-displaced households residing in host communities. Findings presented here are based on 1,109 household surveys with 558 displaced and 551 non-displaced households in 49 host community settlements across 6 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, and 147 key informant interviews with community representatives of various population groups who reported at the community-level.2 In Dikwa LGA, REACH interviewed 200 households (100 displaced, and 100 non-displaced), as well as 21 key informants across 7 host community settlements. Household-level findings are representative at the LGA-level for displaced and non-displaced households residing in identified host community settlements with 90% confidence and a +/- 10% margin of error; findings related to a subset have a lower level of confidence and a wider margin of error and should be considered indicative only. All interviews were conducted face-to-face between November 8 and November 20, 2020.3 For more information on the methodology and limitations see page 7.

KEY FINDINGS

The needs of both displaced and non-displaced households residing in assessed Dikwa host communities appear severe for both population groups - in some cases more-so for nondisplaced households - particularly in the areas of food security, shelter, WASH, and livelihoods.

• The majority of displaced (61%) and non-displaced (72%) households were found to have a Household Hunger Score (HHS) of “moderate” or worse, indicating that households commonly experienced at least some degree food insecurity in the 30 days prior to data collection.

• Displaced (30%) and non-displaced (52%) households commonly reported traveling for 30 minutes or more to collect water, and 26% and 44% of households, respectively, reported insufficient access to drinking water.

• Nearly 1 in 3 displaced households (31%), and 1 in 5 nondisplaced households (22%) reported having earned no income in the 30 days prior to data collection.

• Nearly 1 in 3 (29%) displaced households reported living in a temporary shelter type, and nearly 1 in 3 displaced households (29%) reported squatting as their current accommodation arrangement.

• The vast majority of both displaced and non-displaced households (90% and 91%, respectively) reported having no soap in their home at the time of data collection.