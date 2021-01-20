Multi-Sectoral Needs and COVID-19 Vulnerability of Host Communities in Northeast Nigeria, Hawul LGA, Borno State. Round II (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

According to the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview, over 60% of Northeast Nigeria’s estimated 1.8 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside out of camp, in host communities. Due in part to their dispersion over large geographic areas, displaced populations residing in host communities can be more difficult to identify, access, and target than those in camps. As a subset of host communities, informal sites and settlements (ISETs) are particularly vulnerable. Residents of ISETs live in hyper-dense areas characterized by extreme poverty and marginalization, with limited access to basic services, and are often not receiving humanitarian assistance.1 In order to design and implement effective assistance to support vulnerable populations residing in out-of-camp settings, humanitarian and government actors rely on detailed and up to date information on host communities and ISETs, including their whereabouts, demographics, priority needs, and assistance preferences.

To help inform this response, REACH conduded a multi-sectoral needs assessment to provide evidence-based information on the needs of displaced and non-displaced households residing in host communities. Findings presented here are based on 1,109 household surveys with 558 displaced and 551 non-displaced households in 49 host community settlements across 6 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State, and 147 key informant interviews with community representatives of various population groups who reported at the community-level.2 In Hawul LGA, REACH interviewed 176 households (86 displaced, and 90 non-displaced), as well as 33 key informants across 11 host community settlements. Household-level findings are representative at the LGA-level for displaced and non-displaced households residing in identified host community settlements with 90% confidence and a +/- 10% margin of error; findings related to a subset have a lower level of confidence and a wider margin of error and should be considered indicative only. All interviews were conducted face-to-face between November 8 and November 20, 2020.3 For more information on the methodology and limitations see page 7.

KEY FINDINGS

Findings indicate that displaced and non-displaced households residing in host communities in Hawul LGA experienced a number of needs across multiple sectors, including WASH, livelihoods, and shelter.

• Whereas 89% of non-displaced households reported ownership of their dwelling, just around one third (30%) of displaced households reported owning their dwelling, with 38% reporting renting, and 37% reporting being hosted by another household.

• The majority of both displaced and non-displaced households renting or owning their accommodation reported not having any form of documentation to demonstrate housing tenure.

• 15% of displaced households reported fearing forceful evicition from their homes, compared to 0% of nondisplaced households.

• A non-improved latrine type (pit latrine without a slab or platform) was the most commonly reported primary latrine type for both displaced households (47%) and non-displaced households (56%).

• Just 5% of displaced households and 1% of non-displaced households reported having received some form of assistance in the 30 days prior to data collection.