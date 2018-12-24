24 Dec 2018

Multi-Sector Needs Assessment: Song LGA - Nigeria, September 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
Download PDF (3.07 MB)

Context & Assessment Methodology

Despite the increase in number of humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in north-eastern Nigeria, humanitarian needs continue to grow as the conditions of civilians displaced by the violent nine-year conflict remain dire. The conflict between armed opposition groups (AOGs) and Nigerian and regional security forces has resulted in 10.2 million affected peoplle, including remainees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and populations in hard-to-reach areas - in need of life-saving assistance in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, the three most affected states in north-eastern Nigeria.1 Information gaps persist, which complicate the humanitarian community’s capacity for action grounded in solid evidence and effective coordination efforts.

In this context, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and its Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) tasked REACH with conducting a multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) in all accessible areas of the most affected northeastern states of Nigeria. This assessment, funded by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), was conducted from 25 June to 6 August 2018 through a total of 10,606 household surveys and 1,481 key informants interviews in 63 Local Government Areas (LGAs). 162 HH surveys were collected in accessible areas of Song LGA with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 10%. The MSNA results are only statistically representative per population group at the livelihood domain and state level.

