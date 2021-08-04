Multi-sector needs assessment: Monguno and Ngala reception centers Borno State, Nigeria (October 2020)

Background

The protracted armed conflict in north-eastern Nigeria; now in its eleventh year has continued to cause displacement and with it gaps that need filling by humanitarian action. The Nigeria DTM report 33 published by IOM put displacement figures in the region to over 2.1 million1 . The 2020 HNO published yearly by OCHA highlighted that across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (BAY states) in the northeastern part of Nigeria, about 7.9 million people out of a total of 13 million will need humanitarian assistance in 2020; that is one in two people in the region2 . This marks an 11% increase from the 7.1 million people in need of some form of assistance reported in the 2019 HNO. This highlights the dynamic nature of the humanitarian situation in the region and the need to monitor the trends and assess needs. Borno state is home to over 80% of the IDPs affected by the crisis; this makes Borno the most affected and the epicenter of the crisis. The 2020 HNO concluded that “over 75 per cent of people living in Borno State are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2020”.

The COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the world in 2020 also infiltrated the shores of Nigeria; with the first case confirmed on 27th of February 2020 in Lagos state, Nigeria. A short period after the confirmation of the first case in the country, other states in Nigeria also began recording cases- the BAY states included. To curb the spread of the disease, the state governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states issued lockdown restrictions throughout March and April of the same year. These movement restrictions alongside other measures put in place due to COVID-19 have affected smooth humanitarian operations in the area. The various complexities caused by the effects of the pandemic has only worsened the already difficult situation in North-Eastern Nigeria; with more people needing various humanitarian intervention in the area. The OCHA situation report for July 2020 posted a rise in the number of people in need in the north-east from 7.9 million at the beginning of 2020 to 10.6 million since the onset of COVID-193 .

Ngala is an LGA situated in the east central area of Borno state, northeastern Nigeria and has an area of 1,465 km2 . It was among the tens of towns captured by the AOG.

Majority of the population within the community are elderly, women and children. Children are estimated to represent a third of the population in Ngala. Ngala was cleared for humanitarian activities since November 2016 despite the occasional attacks by the AOGs although humanitarian access to the town is by air through UNHAS.

Due to the presence of humanitarian assistance there is influx of new arrivals from bordering Cameroon and other LGAs within Borno state affected by the armed conflict. The new arrivals come in through the reception centers before they are relocated to the IDP camps.

Monguno is an LGA located to the north of the Borno state capital- Maiduguri. It has an area of 1,913 km2 . Monguno has been hugely affected by the ongoing conflict and has continued to record attempted infiltration by the AOGs. Monguno, due to the presence of humanitarian actors play host to displaced individuals mostly from neighboring Kukawa, Marte and Guzamala that are hugely inaccessible. Just as in Ngala, the new arrivals are hosted at the reception center before being relocated to the IDP camps.

INTERSOS Humanitarian Organization has been present in Nigeria since the beginning of 2016 and has been implementing life-saving activities with a focus on camp coordination, food security, livelihood, primary health, nutrition, protection services, PSS, shelter, WASH and other essential lifesaving services. INTERSOS have been managing the reception centers in Monguno and Ngala since January 2018 and August 2018 respectively.

The Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) is a crisis-wide assessment to identify inter-sectoral humanitarian needs which aims to provide a strong evidence base for the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HPR)4 . As part of INTERSOS mandate to better understand the context of its intervention areas; so as to improve on its current humanitarian interventions, a multisector needs assessment was conducted in the Monguno and Ngala reception centers.