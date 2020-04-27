Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Indicators for COVID-19: Borno State

CONTEXT & METHODOLOGY

As the protracted crisis in North-East Nigeria progressed in its eleventh year in 2020, humanitarian needs in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States remain dire and multi-faceted. The conflict has resulted in 7.1 million individuals in need of humanitarian assistance. Eighty percent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are located in Borno State only, with a majority living in urban host communities. In addition to this humanitarian landscape in accessible areas, most recently the humanitarian community has identified around 1,000,000 individuals staying in hard-to-reach areas with little hope to be reached by humanitarian assistance.

To respond to persisting information gaps on humanitarian needs severity and to inform further the 2020 response planning, United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)’s Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG), with support from REACH, conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) in the BAY States.

Data collection took place between June 17th and July 30th in 2019.

Data collection comprised of a total of 8,019 household (HH) interviews in the BAY States overall, including 3,160 in Borno State, of which 1,071 were IDP HHs, 1,024 were returnee HHs and 1,065 were non-displaced HHs. This assessment used a two-stage cluster sampling designed to collect data with a confidence level of 90% and a margin of error of 10% for all accessible areas within a local government area (LGA) (not generalizable for each population group at LGA level). The exception in Borno State was Magumeri LGA, which had an 11% margin of error. Due to security concerns, only garrison towns could be included for Bama, Damboa, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Kala / Balge, Mafa, Monguno, and Ngala LGAs. Only 22 out of 27 LGAs in Borno State could be assessed due to access constraints or lack of partners active in the remaining LGAs.

In the midst of the ongoing humanitarian activities in North-East Nigeria, a new threat has emerged in the form of a global pandemic of COVID-19, a coronavirus disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Although no cases have yet been identified in the BAY States, the number of infections in other parts of Nigeria and surrounding countries continues to climb. As an initiative deployed in many vulnerable and crisis-affected countries, REACH is deeply concerned by the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the millions of affected people we seek to serve. REACH is currently scaling up its programming in response to this pandemic, with the goal of identifying practical ways to inform humanitarian responses in the 20+ countries where we operate.

This factsheet presents relevant indicators from the MSNA 2019, selected together with sectors and/or inter-sectoral coordination platforms to inform the COVID-19 preparedness, prevention and response in the BAY States.