20 Dec 2019

MSNA language data can help humanitarians communicate better with affected people, December 2019

Report
from Translators without Borders
Published on 18 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (625.82 KB)

For the first time, household-level information is available on the languages conflict-affected people in northeast Nigeria speak and understand. This is thanks to the 2019 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) conducted by REACH.

This new data complements site-level information from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix as well as focused research by Translators without Borders. Together these data sets provide a solid evidence base for informing response-wide funding and programming decisions in northeast Nigeria. Large-scale surveys of this kind can fill critical information gaps on languages and communication needs in the humanitarian sector.

A note on methodology

The 2019 MSNA figures included in this brief are likely inflated because the assessment involves interviews with heads of household. If that individual speaks or reads Hausa, we can’t assume that other household members necessarily will as well. Past ​TWB research​ suggests that female and older marginalized language speakers are among those least likely to understand spoken or written Hausa.
For a detailed explanation of the methodology or to view the raw dataset, visit ​REACH’s website

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.