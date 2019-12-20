MSNA language data can help humanitarians communicate better with affected people, December 2019

For the first time, household-level information is available on the languages conflict-affected people in northeast Nigeria speak and understand. This is thanks to the 2019 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) conducted by REACH.

This new data complements site-level information from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix as well as focused research by Translators without Borders. Together these data sets provide a solid evidence base for informing response-wide funding and programming decisions in northeast Nigeria. Large-scale surveys of this kind can fill critical information gaps on languages and communication needs in the humanitarian sector.

A note on methodology

The 2019 MSNA figures included in this brief are likely inflated because the assessment involves interviews with heads of household. If that individual speaks or reads Hausa, we can’t assume that other household members necessarily will as well. Past ​TWB research​ suggests that female and older marginalized language speakers are among those least likely to understand spoken or written Hausa.

For a detailed explanation of the methodology or to view the raw dataset, visit ​REACH’s website