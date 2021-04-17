Mr Edward Kallon, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Statement on UN operations in North-east Nigeria

Abuja, 17 April 2021

I am deeply concerned about the recent attacks on humanitarian operations in Dikwa and Damasak, affecting humanitarian assets and personnel. We have temporarily suspended operations in these areas in order to safely relocate humanitarian staff and are closely monitoring the situation. We intend to resume operations as soon as possible, so that civilians affected by the conflict continue to receive the assistance they need.

I condemn in the strongest terms attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure which may constitute violations on International Humanitarian Law.