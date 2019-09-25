Mr Edward Kallon, The Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria - Statement on the Killing of an Aid Worker, Shrinking Humanitarian Space

New York, 25 September

I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning. My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues. The United Nations calls on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The United Nations also calls for the immediate release of all aid workers who are still in captivity.

I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis-affected areas, where humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance.

I renew the call for all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of aid workers and to respect international humanitarian law according to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality.

The humanitarian community in Nigeria is working in line with the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, jointly agreed with the Government of Nigeria, to provide life-saving assistance to 6.2 million of the most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

For further information, please contact:

Eve SABBAGH, Head of Public Information, OCHA Nigeria, (+234) 9073430290, sabbaghe@un.org

Abiodun BANIRE, Public Information Officer, OCHA Nigeria, (+234) 7031718735, banire@un.org