03 Jul 2019

More to Peace than a Signature

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Published on 03 Jul 2019

Barely 48 hours to the 2019 general elections the atmosphere is that of anxiety and uneasiness as majority of Nigerians are gripped with fear of electoral violence during and after the polls. Some are discouraged from participating in the polls while some others have travelled back to their various communities for safety should things go south.

These are valid sentiments considering the antecedents of electoral violence the country has witnessed in the past and recently the bloody clashes between supporters of political parties during campaigns. One begins to wonder what the security situation will be during the polls despite the security operatives’ assurance of peaceful polls.

In a bid to restore confidence in the people, and discourage all forms of electoral violence, the presidential candidates on Wednesday signed a peace deal calling on Nigerians to refrain from acts of violence that will mar the peaceful conduct of the polls. Can this peace deal dissuade the party agent at a polling unit from resorting to violence? What effect does this deal have on aggressive supporters?

