Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 8, February 28, 2022

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX). The monkeypox National Technical Working Group (TWG) has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• A total of 13 suspected cases has been reported between January 1 st to February 28th , 2022. Of the suspected cases, 4 were confirmed from four (4) states - FCT (1), Imo (1), Adamawa (1) and Lagos (1) - but no death has been recorded.

• The six new suspected cases in February 2022 were reported from three states – Bayelsa (3), Imo (2) and Lagos (1), of which one (1) was confirmed positive from Lagos.

• From September 2017 to February 28th, 2022, a total of 525 suspected cases have been reported from 32 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 230 (43.8%) have been confirmed in 21 states - Rivers (52), Bayelsa (43), Lagos (31), Delta (29), Cross River (14), Edo (10), Imo (9), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (6), FCT (7), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1), Ogun (1) and Adamawa (1).

• A total of eight(8) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.5%) in six states namely Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to February 28th, 2022.