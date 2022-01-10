Monthly Update on Monkeypox (MPX) in Nigeria, Epi-week: 52, December 31, 2021

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SUMMARY

• Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX). The monkeypox National Technical Working Group (TWG) has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

• A total of 98 suspected cases has been reported between January 1st and December 31 st , 2021. Of the suspected cases, 34 were confirmed from nine (9) states - Delta (9), Lagos (6), Bayelsa (6), Rivers (6), Edo (3), FCT (1), Niger (1), Ogun (1), Cross River (1) - but no death have been recorded.

• In December 2021, five new suspected cases were reported from five states – Rivers (1), Bayelsa (1),

Cross River (1), Delta (1) and Lagos (1), of which three (3) were confirmed positive from Cross River (1), Lagos (1) and Delta (1).

• From September 2017 to December 31, 2021, a total of 512 suspected cases have been reported from 32 states in the country.

• Of the reported cases, 226 (44.1%) have been confirmed in 20 states - Rivers (52), Bayelsa (43), Lagos (30), Delta (29), Cross River (14), Edo (10), Imo (8), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (6), FCT (6), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Plateau (3), Nasarawa (2), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Ebonyi (1), Niger (1) and Ogun (1).

• A total of eight(8) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.5%) in six states namely Edo (2), Lagos (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1) from September 2017 to December 31, 2021.